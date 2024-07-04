The Flames will know their opponents for the qualification race of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations this afternoon when the draw takes place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Forty-eight countries will be pooled into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in eleven of the groups qualifying directly for the tournament.

One other team will join the hosts, Morocco to qualify for the continental showpiece in the 12th group.

During the draw, 48 teams will be grouped into four pots of 12 as per the latest FIFA Ranking released on June 20, 2024.

Top-ranked teams are in pot one whereas lowly-ranked teams have been put in pot four.

The Flames are in pot three alongside Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Tanzania, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Comoros, Togo, Sudan, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic.

Pot 2 has Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Benin, Angola, Uganda, Namibia, Mozambique and Madagascar

Host Morocco leads Pot 1 for the high-ranked teams alongside Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

The pot for the least-ranked teams has Niger, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, The Gambia, Burundi, Liberia, Ethiopia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, South Sudan and Chad

The qualifying matches will be played over the FIFA international windows of September, October and November this year.

