The organizers of the free-of-charge Ufulu Music Festivals, Flood Church Malawi, have released an official poster detailing the impressive lineup of Malawi’s premier musical artists.

The artists scheduled to take the stage include Lawi, Gwamba, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Theresa Phondo, Praise Umali, Eli Njuchi, Sangie, Beracah, Joe Kellz, Skeffa Chimoto, KBG and KOTN. Hosted by Radio 2’s FM DJ Joy Nathu.

The 2024 Ufulu Festival is set to take place on July 20, 2024 at the Grand Business Park in Lilongwe, following a 21-day period of mourning for Vice President Saulos Chilima and 8 others who perished in a plane crash.

Since its inception a decade ago, the Ufulu (Freedom) Festival has been taking place on July 6th to coincide with Malawi’s Independence Day.

Although the organizers have strong ties to the church, they do not limit the lineup to only gospel acts. Rather, they also include secular artists to perform alongside them.

In a recent interview, Dali Mizaya a Pastor at Flood Church and Festival Producer stated “Because for the most part, we know what the artists we have chosen are bringing to the festival and we believe that their talent is a gift from God.”

“God’s gifts are without repentance. So it’s not every secular artist but artists we know will bring value to the conversations around the festival. Most secular artists on the lineup are also part of our church community. They might be a secular artist(which is their job), but they are Christians,”

He added; “We also use this as an outreach tool to other artists as well. Before the festival, we have a meeting where we invite all the artists for a moment of prayer and devotion which acts as outreach to them.”

The festival this year will be particularly noteworthy, commemorating its 10th edition and will be held at a new, more spacious location with hand-picked headlining performers.