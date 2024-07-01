The former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will hold its long-awaited elective convention General Assembly next month.

According to a press statement signed by the Presidential and Party Spokesperson Shadric Namalomba, the elective Indaba is scheduled to take place on the 17th and 18th of August 2024 in the city of Blantyre.

The party says the convention, which was postponed last year, will serve as a platform for the members of the DPP to come together and make crucial decisions about the future of the party.

The former ruling party believes the Elective Convention is of utmost importance and will shape the party’s direction as new leadership, including the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election will be duly elected.

“The convention will bring together delegates from all regions of Malawi, representing the diverse voices and opinions within the party. It is an opportunity for members to engage in healthy debates, discuss pertinent issues, and ultimately elect leaders who will effectively lead the party towards success.

“The DPP takes great pride in its inclusive approach, and this convention will be no exception. All members, regardless of their positions or affiliations, will have an equal chance to contribute and participate in the decision-making process,” reads part of the statement.

Following leadership wrangles which rocked the party in October last year, the court ordered the party to hold an elective national political conference within 90 days.

Later DPP set December 26 and 27 2023 as dates for the convention, however, the High Court’s Civil Division extended the period pending a further order of the court.