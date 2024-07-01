Malawi national football team coach, Patrick Mabedi, praised Members of Parliament for their efforts in fostering football development in the country, particularly citing the impactful contributions of Grace Kwelepeta from Zomba Malosa.

As the guest of honor at the Zomba Malosa Constituency League finals, where Domasi Police FC emerged victorious, Mabedi emphasized the crucial role MPs play in sports initiatives. He urged them to collaborate with local football experts to maximize the benefits for aspiring players.

“Members of Parliament are doing a great job in terms of developing football and other sports, and it’s important that they communicate with people who manage football in the country to take part in the activities that they do because it’s an advantage that we can benefit as a football industry,” Mabedi stated.

He also advocated for a shift in football scouting from urban areas to rural villages, highlighting the untapped natural talent there.

Grace Kwelepeta, the DPP representative for Zomba Malosa, expressed pride in the youth of her constituency for nurturing their talents. She pledged continued support for youth development initiatives.

The successful Malosa Constituency League, which culminated in a thrilling final, saw Domasi Police FC clinch the championship with a 5-3 victory over Naming’azi FC after a 1-1 draw in regular time.