Seasoned politician Ken Nsonda on Saturday commended Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Steering Committee of the 2024 Convention for opening the door for members to start collecting nomination papers in preparation for August Indaba saying the arrangement is timely done.

He made the remarks at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe when the committee announced during the Press Conference that the collection of nomination papers will start on July 1, 2024.

Chairperson for the committee Kezzie Msukwa announced that all members who want to contest during the 2024 convention scheduled from 8-10 August should start collecting papers on July 1.

Following this announcement, Nsonda said this clearly shows that the party is well organized and belongs to people as it is timely and openly preparing for its convention.

“I am saying this because some political parties are not coming open on when exactly will hold their conventions,” Nsonda said.

He said members of the parties should be updated on developments regarding when will they hold the convention so that they prepare well as MCP has done.

On the eligibility of members to contest, he backed the earlier decision made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) that only those who have been members of the party for two years are eligible.

“There is no way a person can come from anywhere and contest on sensitive positions like of President, General Secretary and Treasurer General”, he said.

In preparation for the general election, political parties are expected to hold their conventions this year.