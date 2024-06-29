A Non-governmental organisation, Her Liberty Malawi, has handed over an ICT and resource centre to Mussa Youth Center in Zomba where youths will learn computer, tailoring and design plus other vocational skills.

The ICT and resource centre is at Mussa Village, Group Village head Mindanao, Traditional Authority Mwambo in the district.

Speaking when handing over the ICT and resource centre, Executive Director of Her Liberty Malawi, Tikhala Itaye said the organisation decided to construct the centre to allow youths in the area to learn computer and vocational skills that include sanitary pads making for menstrual health.

She said this was another way of generating income after selling some of the products to assist needy students.

Itaye observed that many young people attained secondary education and are prone to pregnancies and other risky behaviours due to unemployment and this is the reason Her Liberty Malawi also engages the youth on issues of sexual reproductive health and HIV and Aids prevention.

Her Liberty Malawi, Executive Director therefore appealed to Mussa Youth Club members to look after the new structure, the computers and other equipment to allow other youths to benefit from the center.

“The centre will also offer the youths many opportunities such as in agriculture and environmental conservation in areas of afforestation. The centre will also provide sporting and recreational activities to keep the youth occupied so that they should not indulge in sexual activities that may lead to pregnancies,” Ltaye added.

A magistrate in Zomba, who was guest of honour at the event, Loveness Usale Afuwa, thanked Her Liberty Malawi for constructing the resource centre.

She appealed to the youths to always report gender-based violence to relevant authorities to access justice in good times.

She further appealed to the youth to ensure ownership of the resource centre so that the structure and its equipment remain protected from theft and vandalism so that many youth benefit from the various knowledge and skills.

Mussa Youth Club chairperson, Innocent Mkotima, also thanked Her Liberty Malawi for constructing the centre which will provide various skills to the youth at Mindanao and surrounding areas.

He, therefore called on the youth to patronise the centre to acquire ICT knowledge and vocational skills.