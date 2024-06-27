The 2024 FAM Districts Football Leagues will be launched on Saturday 29th June at Mangochi Stadium in Mangochi.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya will preside over the launch, which will be spiced up by a ceremonial match between Lutende FC and Galaxy FC.

The Association’s Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said FAM is excited with the return of the Districts Leagues which have been revised in line with the transforming the game strategy.

“We are excited that the competition is back. There are exciting changes in the competition which will be unveiled by the President at the launch.

“This is a huge commitment that we are geared to continue developing rural football and transform the game as we strive to put in place a cross-cutting agenda of bottom-up to develop raw talented players,” said Zakazaka.

The launch of the Leagues comes barely a week after FAM trained District Football Committees on Football Management functions among others Competition management which will be vital in the effective running of the leagues.

Source: FAM