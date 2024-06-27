Onesmus’s management has announced that Onesmus will not perform at the upcoming Ku Mingoli Bash event, scheduled for August 3rd at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Onesmus’s name was prominently featured in the event’s advertising for an extended period, but he has now stated that he is not participating.

It appears the organizers of the Ku Mingoli Bash added the artist to the event program without his knowledge or consent.

“We have been advising the organisers of the said Ku Mingoli Bash to correct and/or remove any [mis]information and/or misrepresentations concerning Onesimus in all their online and offline publications of their event. Management will provide a timely update on the matter and will, where necessary, seek legal redress of the matter,” reads part of the statement published on Onesmus’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

In response, Sound Addicts Live, the organisers of the Ku Mingoli bash have today issued a press release, which states “We respect Onesmus’s decision and deeply regret the circumstances. An important announcement will be made on 1st July.”

The organizers have decided to delay the “important announcement” timing to properly respect the 21-day mourning period for Vice President Saulos Chilima and other 8 individuals who perished in a plane crash.

Onesimus’s management said that they would be more than willing for Onesimus to participate or perform at any event to which he is properly invited and officially engaged.