Care Malawi which is implementing Titukulane Project in Zomba took government officials on a field tour to appreciate various interventions under the National Resilience Strategy (NRS).

The government officials that were on the tour included those from the Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Department of Forestry, Economic Planning and Development, (EP&D) Community Development and Nutrition Sectors.

The officials interacted with Village Civil Protection Committees, Village Natural Resources Management Committees, Watershed Management Committees and Bee Keeping Committees at Senior Chiefs Malemia, Mulunbe and Sub Traditional Authority Nkapita.

Speaking after the tour, Deputy Director of Land Resource Conservation in the Ministry of Agriculture, MacPherson Nthala said was impressed with the various interventions that Care Malawi and its partners carried out during the implementation of the Titukulane Project in Zomba in line with NRS.

He said climate change has brought multiple effects that needed various multi-sector interventions such as afforestation and other land resource conservation activities and expressed hope that the interventions which Care Malawi and partners carried out will provide much resilience to people.

Nthala therefore hailed Care Malawi and other partner organisations in the Titukulane Project for implementing the various interventions in Zomba.

“We are satisfied with Care Malawi’s interventions in Zomba where they are implementing the Titukulane Project with various partners,” he explained.

Titukulane Project Chief of Party, Daniel Abbott said Care Malawi organised the tour in partnership with Zomba District Council and was satisfied with how the project transformed people’s lives in line with NRS.

One of the project beneficiaries, Fazielah Justin from Senior Chief Malemia’s area said she benefited a lot from the project citing livestock farming as one of the interventions that transformed her life.

Care Malawi and its partners also took the government officials to Mangochi which is also the Titukulane Project impact area.

Titukulane Project is being implemented by a consortium of organisations in Zomba and Mangochi funded by USAID