Political analysts in the country say the appointment of Dr. Micheal Usi as Malawi’s Vice President is the right choice as President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera was expected to act in the shadows of the Tonse Alliance.

Wonderful Mkhutche says Usi is experienced as he has been working with people in the Non-governmental sector for many years.

“It was expected that he would go for Dr. Michael Usi. The President was expected to act in the shadows of the Tonse Alliance. Dr Usi is now the top leader in the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and was supposed to be the one.

Usi is the suitable candidate – Mkhutche.

In addition, he also has experience working with people when he was in the Non-governmental sector as well as cabinet minister in the past four years,” said Mkhutche.

He added that he expects Dr. Usi to rebuild UTM as its supporters are anxious about the future of the party.

“I also expect him to help the President deliver the Tonse Alliance manifesto. This is what the country expects. Therefore, two main jobs for him,” he added.

In his acceptance speech at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe on Friday, Usi highlighted the need for Malawians to understand that he will work as an extension to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and that he is not competing with him.

Usi said he expects Malawians to work together for the betterment of the nation and he will make sure that the legacy of the late Dr. Saulos Chilima lives on.

He replaces the late Dr. Saulos Chilima who died in a plane crash together with eight others in Chikangawa-Mzimba, on 10 June 2024.