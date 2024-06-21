Thousands of ultra-poor households in Lilongwe are set to receive financial aid, following the Mtukula Pakhomo Wa M’mizinda Program which the Price Shock Emergency Urban Cash Transfers (PSEUCT), through the Malawi government, has initiated.

A statement from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs indicates that the program was initiated yesterday, the 20th of June 2024 with beneficiaries receiving MK150,000 once-off cash payments, thus MK50,000 per month for three months.

The Ministry says the payment process will be conducted in three phases. The first phase will target 22,339 eligible beneficiaries, the second phase will target an additional 16,328 beneficiaries, and the final phase will address grievances and unresolved issues.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs further said, “The Government of Malawi will ensure that all eligible beneficiaries access the support and that their grievances, if any, are addressed and resolved satisfactorily.”

Mtukula Pakhomo Wa M’Mizinda is implemented under the Social Support for Resilient Livelihoods Project (SSRLP) Tidzidalire project, with financial support from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund through the World Bank, USAID, Iceland, Ireland, UK-FCDO, the European Union, and Norway.

The Programme is expected to benefit over 105,000 ultra-poor households in the country’s cities of Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu.