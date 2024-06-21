One of the country’s renowned human rights activists, Undule Mwakasungula has predicted a tough task for the newly appointed vice-president Dr. Michael Usi who until his appointment has been the UTM vice-president.



In a press statement issued yesterday, Mwakasungula observed that Usi’s appointment has come at a very trying moment when Malawians have great expectations from the incoming vice president.



“This appointment is not merely a ceremonial transition but a call to address the pressing needs and aspirations of our citizens both economically, socially and politically.



First and foremost, the new vice president has a great role in facilitating national healing, unity and peace following the tragic passing of the late vice president, Right Hon Dr Saulos Chilima.





In addition to promoting, national unity, Malawians expect, the new vice president to address the economic and social challenges that continue to affect our country and not only a policy driver”, said Mwakasungula in a statement.



President Chakwera yesterday announced the appointment of Usi as the vice-president a decision which has not come as a surprise to commentators who believe the decision must have been made in the spirit of keeping the Tonse Alliance Coalition.



Chilima who died in a plane crash on June 10 2024, alongside other eight people has been hailed as a hard-working vice president who had development aspirations for this country at heart and whose attributes commentators have argued would be difficult to be filled by the current crop of politicians.



President Chakwera was until yesterday having aight-day day ultimatum to fill the vacant vice-president post in line with section 94 of the country’s constitution.



Like this: Like Loading...