Following the passing of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, a public holiday.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu announced during a press briefing held at the Parliament building in Lilongwe where people are paying their last respects to the late vice president.

In his statement, Kunkuyu conveyed the President’s decision to honour Dr Chilima’s memory by allowing citizens to attend his burial or follow the proceedings through various media platforms.

“As a mark of respect for the Vice President, Monday the 17th of June should be a public holiday,” stated Kunkuyu.

The announcement has been met with widespread approval from the public.

Many citizens have praised President Chakwera for his thoughtful decision, viewing it as a fitting tribute to the late Vice President.

Chilima, a prominent figure in Malawi’s political landscape, will be laid to rest in his home village of Nsipe, located in Ntcheu District.

The burial ceremony will be attended by President Chakwera, top government officials, party leaders, and international dignitaries from neighbouring countries, including Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Ghana.

The Minister further confirmed the attendance of these high-profile guests, underscoring the regional significance of Dr. Chilima’s contributions and his impact beyond Malawi’s borders.

Dr. Chilima’s death marks a significant moment in Malawi’s history, and the declared public holiday provides an opportunity for the nation to collectively mourn and pay their respects.

The decision underscores the unity and respect Malawians hold for their leaders and highlights the country’s commitment to honouring their legacies.

The funeral ceremony for the late vice president will be held at his home village at Nsipe in Ntcheu district on Monday.