As the country continues mourning the departed soul of the Malawi Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others who perished in a plane crash on Monday, musician Lulu has released a heartfelt tribute to the fallen charismatic politician who changed the dynamics of Malawi’s politics.

With his prowess in creating soul-touching masterpieces, the celebrated singer has remembered Chilima with the release of a song titled Ndalira.

“I was impressed by his tireless work ethic, and I have created this [tribute song] out of deep appreciation for those who put in extraordinary effort,” said the multi-award winning Malawi music artist.

He also added that Chilima’s wife, Mary, has continuously backed his musical endeavors, leading him to compose the song.

Chilima: Killed in Plane Crash

The song was first shared on Facebook, where Malawians joined the bandwagon of showering praise for the late Chilima through the masterpiece.

Chilima, the father of Sean and Elizabeth, was born on February 12, 1974, and he held the position of Vice President from 2014 until he breathed his last on June 10, 2024.

He became the second in command to Peter Mutharika from 2014 to 2020 before forming the United Transformation Movement (UTM) that joined forces with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to boot out the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the fresh presidential polls after the Judiciary nullified the 2019 General Elections due to what they called “massive irregularities.”

Currently, the body of Chilima at the Malawi Parliament Building in the Capital Lilongwe, where it will lie in state before a memorial service at the Bingu National Stadium on Sunday.

He will be buried in his home village Nsipe, Ntcheu, on Monday