Amid speculations on the events surrounding the death of Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and the eight other officials, the Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) has requested the United Nations, Sadc and the AU to declare the plane crash site as a crime scene and a protected area to allow a thorough investigation into what caused the accident.

In a letter signed by its president, Enock Chihana, AFORD says it takes this tragedy as a matter of national concern for it involves a highly politically risky person in the Vice President of the country.

The party has asked the United Nations, SADC, the AU, and all other international organizations to support having a proper closure on the accident by among others; “The declaration of the plane crash site as a crime scene, and therefore, protected from contamination through internationally delegated military personnel.”

According to the party, this could help “The SADC, AU, and international community to do a thorough forensic investigation into the events surrounding the plane crash and the death of Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima and others.”

AFORD has also asked for an urgent constitution of an internationally managed process of the Commission of Inquiry that should form part of the information gathering related to late Chilima’s travel and other related arrangements.

The party further said through its delegated representatives, is open to avail itself of this internationally managed action with information on areas of concern surrounding the plane crash, the search operation, and how the communication to the nation was managed.

The plane crashed at Chikangawa in Mzimba when the former VP, together with eight others, were travelling to Nkhatabay to attend the burial ceremony of the former Justice Minister and Attorney General, Ralph Kasambara.

The accident happened around 10 AM but the search started around 4 PM on the same day before it was found on Tuesday around 10 AM with no survivors.