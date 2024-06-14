The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has urged its supporters to uphold peace and reject violence saying that’s the only way to honor the fallen party president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima.

In a statement signed by the party spokesperson Felix Njawala, UTM described the late Chilima as a beacon of hope, a champion of justice, a man who gave so much of himself for the betterment of the nation and above all, a staunch advocate for peace amongst all people.

The party stressed that throughout his life, Dr Chilima demonstrated an unwavering commitment to harmony and unity and said his commitment can only be paid back by clinging to his peace and unity ideologies.

“Today, as we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his legacy. We must ask ourselves how we can best honour the man who gave so much of himself for the betterment of our nation. The answer is clear: by upholding the values he lived by and cherishing the peace he so dearly loved.

“We call upon all supporters, all citizens, to maintain peace in honour of Dr Chilima. Let us reject violence and division, and instead, embrace the principles of compassion and unity that he stood for. In our homes, in our communities, and our hearts, let us be the guardians of the peace that he cherished,” reads part of the statement.

UTM further believes that carrying Dr Chilima’s peace-loving spirit may ensure that a peaceful nation lives on, and may not only honour his memory but also ensure that his vision continues to light the path.