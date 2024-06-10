Mzuzu-based Lube Masters have reached the national phase of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup after outclassing Ekwendeni Hardknockers by 3 goals to nil at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams struggled in the first 40 minutes but it was Masters who showed brilliance in the additional time when Patrick Gama scored after connecting a low pass from left to give his team a lead at the break.

Hardknockers, known as Sikizi, conceded yet another goal via a good counterattack just 6 minutes into the second half through Trace Nandolo and when everyone thought it was over, Gama claimed his brace at 84 minutes after he was left unmarked in the box following a rebound from the keeper so it ended 3-0.

Ironically, Ekwendeni Hardknockers proceeded to the national phase last season despite losing to the same opponents Lube Masters but proceeded after the latter was deemed as not eligible.

Lube Masters mentor Harlod Phiri says his team is geared for the next round promising to work on challenges.

“They gave us a good run but we found a way and scoring three goals showed we are almost there and we are prepared for any team that may come,” Phiri said after the game.

Matandalizo Kumwenda for Ekwendeni Hardknockers accepted the defeat while describing weather and preparations as some factors that contributed to the loss.

“We controlled the game during the first minutes but we struggled due to the weather as my player’s boots proved slippery and our friends came prepared we now look to prove a point in other cups,” Said Kumwenda

With the win, Lube Masters has joined fellow city-based Sporting FC, Chintheche United, and Chihame All Stars from Nkhatabay other teams that have advanced to the national phase are Raiply from Mzimba and Iponga FC from Karonga who qualified for the third consecutive time.