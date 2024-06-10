The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has today started distributing National ID cards and registering all eligible citizens who did not participate during the just concluded National ID outreach registration exercise.

According to the Principal Secretary at the NRB, MAK Sambo, the commencement of the mop-up registration exercise follows a successful completion of the National ID Outreach Registration exercise on 28th May 2024.

Sambo said the National ID mop-up registration exercise is aimed at registering all eligible citizens who did not participate during the just concluded National ID Outreach Registration exercise.

He said NRB therefore “requests all the eligible citizens, especially those who were left out during the outreach exercise, to utilize this opportunity and register for a National ID. NRB will register citizens in all the registration centers in a phased approach within each district.”

The general public is further informed that registration of citizens is a continuous process at NRB District Registration Offices or in some Post Offices in all districts in the country.

The Bureau added that during the implementation of the Mop Up Registration exercise, NRB will also be distributing National Identity cards to all citizens who registered during the Outreach Registration exercise, as well as to those who registered previously but have not yet received their cards.

While reminding the public that registration for National Identity Documents is free, the Bureau has warned that the law will play its course on anyone found selling forms or demanding payment for registration.