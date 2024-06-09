A headteacher at Kamtowa Primary School in Mzimba District has died after hanging himself on a tree at Nehemia Shaba woodlot in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in the district.

Mzimba Police publicist Inspector Peter Botha has identified the deceased as Brain Kumwenda, aged 51.

The incident happened on June 8 2024 at around 09:00 hours.

Kumwenda, who was staying alone since his family was away at Mzimba Boma, was found by a boy who went to check his animal trap in the same woodlot.

The boy reported the incident to the villagers who later conveyed the message to Mzimba Police Station.

Police officers and the medical personnel visited the scene and postmortem results revealed that Kumwenda’s death was due to strangulation secondary to hanging.

Kumwenda hailed from Chiweta village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.