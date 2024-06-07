Phyzix, a Malawian hip-hop act, has secured a 5 million kwacha sponsorship from telecommunications service provider, Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), for his planned Mountain Goat Concert at Springs Park in Mzuzu, scheduled for July, 13.

This is not the first time Phyzix and TNM have collaborated – the company previously sponsored Phyzix’s ‘Mountain Goat Concert’ in Blantyre last year, which was successful.

His manager, Hazwel Zimz Zimba, explained that TNM has a history of supporting the entertainment and music industry in Malawi, and that Phyzix’s team proactively reached out to the company about sponsoring the Mzuzu concert.

“Companies love an artist that delivers and an artist that is a corporate pillar, and Phyzix has all those qualities,” said Zimba.

TNM was receptive given the positive track record of their previous partnership. The sponsorship announcement has already generated a lot of buzz and ticket demand from Phyzix’s fanbase.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, stated that the partnership demonstrates the company’s resolve to empower and celebrate local talent through music.

“We are honored to collaborate with Phyzix again for what promises to be an exceptional musical event. This ongoing partnership reflects our steadfast commitment to employing technology to unlock new avenues, transform experiences, and bring people together through the transformative power of music,” Jonazi remarked.

He further explained ” Through the collaboration, we are fostering cultural enrichment and connectivity through music and technology. As such, music enthusiasts will be able to purchase their tickets on the Mpamba e-ticketing platform conveniently.”

Beyond the immediate concert, Phyzix’s team is hopeful that this partnership could open up new avenues for the artist’s career development, such as potential brand ambassador deals that could further increase his audience and reach.