The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has today finally completed the shipment of Elections Management Devices (EMDs).

The Commission has today received 720 EMDs from China making the whole consignment to 6500 devices.

A fortnight ago, the commission received 5780 EMDs.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport after receiving the gadgets, MEC commissioner Richard Chapweteka assured representatives of various political parties and the media that the Commission intends to conduct a demonstration of how the devices operate.

He said: “This will be done before we start the registration exercise in September. The Commission would like to be as transparent as possible to ensure smooth, free and fair elections.”

The Commission will use the EMDs for voter registration, transfer of voters, inspection of voters’ register, nomination of candidates, and management of results.

MEC will migrate to using the EMDs in next year’s polls as it used the Biometric Voter Registration Kits (BVRKs) in the 2019 tri-partite elections as well as the 2020 court-sanctioned presidential elections.