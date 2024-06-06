The government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Education, has increased the number of students selected to public universities from last year’s combined figure of 10,072 (8,552 for universities and 1,520 for the two colleges) to 11,122, representing a 10.4% adjustment.

In a statement released today, Secretary for Education, Dr. Mangani Chilala Katundu, said the figure includes 57 special needs students, 28 of whom were selected on merit, while the remaining 29 were affirmatively selected upon meeting the minimum entry requirement of six (6) credits including English.

Universities will be recruiting additional students – Katundu.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that the 2023/2024 harmonized merit-based public universities selection exercise coordinated by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has been completed. Consequently, the six (6) public universities have today, 6th June 2024, released the results. These are: Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS); Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR); Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS); Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST); Mzuzu University (MZUNI); and the University of Malawi (UNIMA),” said Katundu.

He further revealed that the final figure will be even higher when students selected through other modes are added.

“Universities will be recruiting additional students under Open Distance eLearning (ODeL), Economic Fee Paying, and Mature Entry modes of selection,” he said.

Katundu further noted that a total of 19,250 applications were received by NCHE, of whom 17,907 were eligible. From this number, 52%, i.e., a total of 9,226 (5,324 male and 3,902 female) were selected. This represents a

According to Katundu, a consolidated list of the candidates selected for the six public universities and the two colleges can be found on the NCHE website: www.nche.ac.mw and the websites of the respective public universities and colleges.