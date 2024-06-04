Tension mounts at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services as staff intensify demands for the removal of Director General Charles Kalumo.

The protesting staff say that they are not happy with Kalumo’s leadership style hence the call for his resignation within 10 days.

Ministry of Homeland Security is yet to provide a definitive response regarding the course of action to be taken moving forward, but the escalating situation has sparked widespread concerns.

“The ministry will deal with this matter, but right now, they have not given a response.” Said an official government spokesperson.

Around 300 Immigration staff all over the country have threatened to close their offices, including those at airports and border posts if the government does not get rid of Kalumo.

One senior officer who was at the meeting said that Kalumo has been causing problems by making unfair changes in the department’s structure.

The staff’s spokesperson, Charles Chisi, said they want this issue to be solved without needing to go on strike as planned.

Chisi mentioned that the staff hoped the government would step in within the agreed 10-day period they have given Kalumo 10 days to resign.

Last month, a group of people asked President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Director General Charles Kalumo within 15 days, claiming they failed the nation.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has also urged the President to address the department’s crisis by removing Kalumo.