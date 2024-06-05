Mzuzu District Football Association on Tuesday conducted a draw for the preliminary phase of the 2024 Castel Challenge Cup at Luwinga Technical Development Center.

Teams have been grouped into four groups and the top two teams will reach the quarterfinals.

Speaking after the draw, General Secretary for Mzuzu District Football Association Alphack Mkandawire conceded that there is a lack of continuity among clubs but he expects teams to adhere to rules and regulations governing the cup.

“We expect good competition and discipline from teams, but our major challenge has been registering more new teams every season and they don’t come back after playing one season. This has been our concern but we understand sponsorship is a challenge,” said Mkandawire.

Mkandawire added that the games are expected after this weekend.

Aubrey Burton, Mzuzu MRA FC Official says his team is ready for the cup and they will fight to reach the national phase.

“As a team we are ready. We aim to win this cup and qualify for the national phase. We have both young and experienced players so we hope we will achieve our mission,” he said.

Football Association of Malawi Regional Coordinator Robert Mzinza asked teams to get organized if they were to do well in competitive games.

Cluster A consists of Chololo United, Holera FC, Luwazi United and

Emvuyeni FC while Cluster B will see Bwabwa United, Baula Celtic, Luvwere, Matheny and

Soweto tassel for two top slots.

Cluster C has Chikombo, Hilltop FC, Nkhwazi, and Lusangazi United while Mzuzu MRA FC, Caribbean, Lupaso and

SBL FC will face off in Cluster D

The district champions will pocket K1 000 000 and qualify for the national level.

Similar draws were conducted in the Central and Southern Regions.