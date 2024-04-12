Catherine Nurujean Kunje is currently the Malawian Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt. Based in Cairo, the office plays a central role in advancing diplomatic relations with Egypt and the whole region.

Kunje comes from a humble background and she has worked in Media and International Relations over the years.

Before she was appointed an ambassador of Malawi to the Arab Republic of Egypt in 2021 she was working as a Principal Producer at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Television which she joined in 2002 soon after completing her O-level education.

She is a holder of a Bachelor’s degree (Hon’s.) in Mass Communication and she is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

Born in a family of eight, six boys (one is the late Victor Kunje aka Vic Marley) and two girls, she hails from Matandika village in Machinga district and she is Yao by tribe.

“My family is big beyond description. I am a mother to many. This is not only as an envoy but also as a custodian of my roots in the village,” she said.

Kunje being a devoted Muslim has been inspired by the quest for telling the truth about humanity coupled with serving the people.

“I am moved by the call to make the World a better place to live especially for the underprivileged in the society,” she explained.

In a response to the ‘What is your favorite food?’ question, Kunje said;

“I honestly don’t have a favorite food but I love eating healthy.”

She concluded by saying that gone are the days when girls were tied up with shackles of oppression by forces of retrogressive stereotypes. Kunje said women can do it now and they are doing it. Everything on Earth is possible.