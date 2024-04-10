Malawi Police in Kasungu district have confirmed the death of a two-year-old boy, identified as Clement Banda who died in a road accident that occurred in the district on Tuesday.

Confirming the development, Kasungu police Deputy Spokesperson, Miracle Hauli stated that the accident occurred at Elick Mbambo Village along Chisinga-Chulu earth road in the district.

Hauli indicated that the accident involved a minibus that was being driven by Alex Chikoko aged 57 and a 10-year-old pedal cyclist, Gryson Banda who was carrying Clement Banda- the deceased.

“Upon reaching Elick Mbambo village as the minibus was exchanging direction with the oncoming pedal cyclist, the offside body of the minibus hit the pedal cyclist who eventually lost balance and fell,” said Hauli.

He added that the two-year-old boy sustained head injuries due to the impact and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital while the cyclist escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the deceased comes from Elick Mbambo village Sub-Traditional Authority Chisinga in the district.