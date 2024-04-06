The government says under the amended land laws, foreign nationals will be allowed to buy land in the country for investment purposes only.

This is according to Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, who disclosed this on Friday during a sensitization meeting with Blantyre City Council (BCC) management and ward councillors on land laws, planning, development control and enforcement.

Speaking during the meeting, Gumba said through the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), the Malawi government is very much committed to making available enough land to both local and foreign investors.

The Minister further pointed out that land allocation for all investments will be done following applicable laws to avoid selling and acquiring land to foreign nationals who do not have investment ambitions.

“The government recognises that land is the most integral capital resource in Malawi, and this is why my ministry is engaging stakeholders. Today we are in Blantyre meeting BCC management and councillors.

“These are very important stakeholders when it comes to planning, development control and enforcement. Some of the issues contained in the reviewed land laws include not selling land to a foreigner unless it is for investment purposes,” said Gumba.

He further urged the officials at the meeting that for the betterment of the country’s prosperity, land acquisition for various developmental activities in the city, should not be compromised and that development permissions should not be delayed.

Speaking after the meeting, Blantyre City Mayor, Wild Ndipo, commended the ministry for the sensitization meeting claiming it has been an eye-opener to the councillors in the city.

Ndipo also indicated that the meeting will help them to properly handle land cases, adding that the amended land laws will help in addressing some of the challenges which have been haunting the country on land management.

In May 2022, President Lazarus Chakwera assented to six land-related bills which included; Land (Amendment), Land Survey (Amendment), Physical Planning (Amendment), Customary Land (Amendment), Land Acquisition and Compensation (Amendment), and Registered Land (Amendment).