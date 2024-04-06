Airtel Malawi Limited has increased prices for bundle packages by reducing benefits that are attached to each of the bundles due to the devaluation of Malawian currency.

This is contained in a public notice that was issued on Friday in which the mobile service provider announced a reduction of values for both their data, SMS, and voice bundles.

In the notice, the company says effective 10th April 2024, the company will initiate a 15% increment for Voice bundles, a 23% increment for Data bundles, and a 20% increment for SMS bundles.

Airtel Malawi says the decision, which came after another adjustment of Voice and Data prices in December last year, has been necessitated by the rise in the cost of living, induced by the devaluation of the Malawian currency.

“The benefits in bundles will be reduced; effectively increasing the average price for Voice bundles by 15%, Data bundles by 23%, and SMS by 20%. Additionally, some bundles will be discontinued.

“The changes have been necessitated by the cumulative loss of value of the Malawi Kwacha by 71% since June 2023, alongside a rise in General/Commercial electricity tariffs by 65% (18% in September 2023 and 40.2% in November 2023), as well as the rise in diesel prices by 42.4%,” goes part of the notice.

The mobile network provider further says they must adjust the prices to remain sustainable, continue investing, and continue providing quality services to their valued customers.

The prices, which Airtel claims they have been approved by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), will among others see customers paying K1500 for a 2.5 GB of Mofaya weekly bundle compared to the current 3 GB for the same price.

Apart from that, the minutes for the Chezani weekly K500 bundle have been reduced to 34 from 40, while the office internet bundle of K100,000 will now be providing 200GB down from the current 350 GB.