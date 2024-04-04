The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services (DICS) in Lilongwe has deported three Rwandese nationals trying to leave the country using forged Emergency Travel Documents this week.

According to the Department’s National Public Relations officer, Washington Chiponde, the three have been identified as Manirunva Elly Ismael, Sandrine Mazero, and Ishimwe Elyse Faustin.

Chiponde told this publication that the three were arrested on 25 March 2024 at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe during check-in. They were trying to leave the country using forged travel documents.

The publicist said the three were later referred to the Regional Immigration Office where the Compliance and Investigation unit took up the matter.

It is reported that during interrogation, the three confessed to possessing the forged Emergency Travel Documents and mentioned Deborah Jacklin as the mastermind of the malpractice who is currently at large.

The Department, through the Minister of Homeland Security, has invoked section 39(2) b of the Immigration Act which gives a mandate to deport culprits who contravene the immigration laws and regulations.

The three have since left Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, 03 April 2024 to their country of origin.

Meanwhile, the department is warning the general public and all foreign nationals that forging travel documents is a serious offense and anyone found will be brought to book.