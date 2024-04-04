Mighty Mukuru Wanderers president, Thomson Mpinganjira has promised players that if they perform well in this year’s football season and choose not to play in the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Champions League, he will send them to Victoria Falls or any other country to just enjoy shopping and spoil themselves.

Speaking when he hosted the players at the meet and greet session at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre on Wednesday evening, Mpinganjira has challenged his boys to work extra hard to win titles that would enable them to participate in Africa’s biggest club competition.

He also expressed his wish to see the team performing well this season by promising double or triple the game-winning bonuses.

“We are going to continue providing you with incentives if you prove to us that you are performing on the pitch. In some cases, I could double or triple your bonuses when you win games. I expect an improved performance this season that will make all of us happy,” he said.

The Nomads president has also warned the players that he will not tolerate indiscipline amongst them, saying he will not hesitate to fire anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

“Players who will not show discipline will be suspended, called for a disciplinary hearing, and expelled from the team if found to be on the wrong side of the law,” he added.

In his remarks, Technical Director for the team, Yasin Osman, challenged the players to be committed and love one another if they are to produce results this season.

“We are a big establishment, the oldest in the league and we must work hard to reclaim the old glory,” said Osman.

The meet and greet event took place days before Wanderers’ 2024 league opening match against Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, The Nomads finished the entire 2023 season empty-handed despite massive investments from Mpinganjira.

Wanderers’s fiercest rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets swooped every trophy on the land.