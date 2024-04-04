The Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, says Eid Ul Fitr public holiday will be observed between Wednesday and Thursday next week depending on the day the moon will be sighted.

This is contained in a press statement from the Ministry released on Wednesday, 3rd April 2024 signed by Principal Secretary, Esmie Kainja.

“The Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture wishes to inform the general public that, following the advice from the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Eid Ul Fitr Prayers will be held either on Wednesday, 10th April or Thursday, 11th April 2024 depending on the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

“If the new moon is sighted on Tuesday, 9th April 2024, then this year’s Eid Ul Fitr public holiday will be observed on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. However, if the new moon is sighted on Wednesday, 10th April 2024, this year’s Eid Ul Fitri public holiday will be observed on Thursday, 11th April 2024,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry has then advised the general public that the Muslim Association of Malawi will announce the actual sighting of the new moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (salah), reflection, and communal gathering.

It is also regarded as the commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.