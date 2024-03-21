Zamm Investments has acknowledged that they had a technical fault at their factory which led to the supply of water that did not meet a certain set of standards.

This follows a warning by the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) against purchase and consumption of Zamm’s cool drop bottled natural mineral water batch numbers BTH277, BTH016, BTH253, BTH018 and BTH291.

According to the marketing and public Relations Manager for the company Collings Linyenga, the fault only affected a few batches of 500ml bottled water, which were detected with white foreign materials however, many batches of 1L, 2L, and 5L bottles were not affected.

Linyenga added that immediately after detecting the fault the company conducted a comprehensive root-cause analysis and voluntarily reported it to Malawi Bureau Standards (MBS) and stopped production even before MBS told them.

He further highlighted that the company took a step to recall all the batches for the month as they released press statements in newspapers.

“The technical fault was our membranes which were damaged meaning that reverse osmosis was not taking place hence the white residues which are calcium and magnesium deposits,” Linyenga explained.

He added that as a company, they charged membranes, filters, and UV light units including getting their water tested at Luanar and the results were clear.

“We brought in a specialist from China to install our machine, and do maintenance of our machinery and we rectified the problem as our batches have been recalled from the market and we are waiting for official communication from the authorities for disposal,” he said