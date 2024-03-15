Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdooko has encouraged teachers and community members to call upon God following cases of fainting at Mteza Primary school in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe.

The deputy Minister made the remarks when she visited the school after seeing a clip that made rounds on social media concerning the fainting learners.

Mdooko said God is the only solution to the situation.

“Let’s call on the name of Jesus and all this will pass. There is nothing that can fail in the hands of God, for He is all -powerful and all-merciful,” said Mdooko.

She also appealed to the local leaders and the faith community to join hands in finding solutions to calm the situation.

Mdooko, however, said that the Ministry of Education will continue monitoring the situation.

In his remarks, Head teacher of Mteza Primary school, Jailot Mussa indicated that in a space of two weeks, 17 learners have fainted at the school.

He added that the school has organized prayers to calm the situation as the situation has brought fear to both teachers and learners.

Meanwhile, classes at the school have been suspended in standard 1 to 7 for two days in order to calm the situation.