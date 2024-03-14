Guardians at Balaka District Hospital will no longer have a burden of sleeping under the trees following the construction of a spacious guardian shelter at the district referral hospital.

The structure which has been constructed with K38 million funding from the District Development Fund-DDF was on Friday, 8, March, 2024 officially inaugurated by member of parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Tony Ngalande, providing a sigh of relief to people providing supportive care to those admitted at the facility.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the legislator reiterated that improving health care service delivery is one of his key priorities.

He said: “It is my commitment to see to it that health care delivery is enhanced, creating a conducive operating environment for health workers, patients as well as guardians.”

Ngalande cited the construction of the guardian shelter as a fulfillment of his campaign promises before he ascended to the seat of parliamentarian in the previous tri-partite general elections.

He has since indicated that as a parliamentarian, he will continue lobbying for the construction of the state of the district hospital as the current make-shift hospital is not fit enough to be used as a district referral hospital.

Director of Planning and Development for Balaka District Council, Chris Nawata said for a long time, guardians have been struggling because they did not have a space to stay when providing support to the sick. He said the previous structure which was being used as a guardian shelter was not conducive for the course.

Meanwhile, one of the senior clinicians at the facility, Amos Mvula has hailed the construction of the structure saying it will accord the guardians their dignity as they are taking care for their sick relatives. He says the structure is electrified and is fitted with steel windows and lockable doors, providing a serene environment to the guardians.