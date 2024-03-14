Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have confirmed the arrest of comedian Hannah Jabes popularly known as Tamia Ja for allegedly for not returning K8 million which was mistakenly sent to her bank account.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Lingadzi Police Station Publicist, has told Malawi24 that Tamia was arrested a few days ago after officers received a complaint from a certain businessperson that Tamia Ja allegedly defrauded him of his K8, 000,000.

According to Manda, the businessperson mistakenly sent the cash to Tamia’s account which he wanted to send to someone else.

“At first, the suspect acknowledged receipt of the money and told the complainant that she was travelling to South Africa and would do the transactions when she gets back.

“After that, she started showing perverse behavior by not being willing to send back the money until her arrest,” said Manda.

Tamia is popular on Facebook and TikTok where she regularly posts comedy skits.