Women Lawyers Association says it is important for girls to be protected from gender based violence (GBV) and to be aware of where they can report any forms of abuse.

One of the lawyers for Women Lawyers Association Hazel Olithia Miseleni said this in Zomba when the association in collaboration with Age Africa and University of Malawi (UNIMA students under a Chanco Legal Clinic organised a tour of St. Mary’s Girls, Likangala and Mulunguzi Secondary Schools and Cobbe Barracks Community Day Secondary School to interact with female students as part of International Women Day.

Miseleni who is also a Waging Justice for Women Fellow said that the awareness also included career talk and to provide an opportunity as to where they should seek assistance in case of GBV.

She observed that a lot of girls become victims of GBV and other sexual violences at home, in their respective communities and in schools but they do not know where to present their concerns.

“This is why we decided to meet girls to raise awareness so that they should know where they should present their grievances,” Miseleni added as she encouraged them to work hard in school to get selected to universities..

She said Malawi is one of the countries that register increased cases of child marriages, adding that poverty is contributing factor to child marriages.

“We came here with university students so that they should act as role models and that they should also motivate the girls,” said Hazel Miseleni.

St. Mary’s Secondary School student, Patience Muwaza, said interacting with Women Lawyers and UNIMA students gave her a motivation to pursue education up to university.

Muwaza who aspires to become a lawyer said she will concentrate on studies until she realizes her dream.

Muwaza therefore advised her fellow students to be dedicated in their studies to go further with their education.

Women Lawyers Association is implementing a project on anti-GBV with financial support from Clooney Foundation for Justice.