President Lazarus Chakwera has assured people in Chitipa district that his government will complete the rehabilitation of the Ilomba-Chitipa road saying he understands the importance of the road as it assists farmers find markets for their produce.

Chakwera made the remarks at Ichinga Primary school ground in the area of Senior Chief Mwaulambia in Chitipa district where he was appreciating works being done under the Marko-Ifumbo Irrigation Scheme in the district.

“I want to thank the Minister of Agriculture for bringing us here to witness this great project. This scheme is showing us that what we inspire in the Malawi 2063 agenda is being achieved. It is necessary that we establish proper warehouses here to store our crops,” he said.

Later, Chakwera inspected construction of the 31 kilometre Illomba-Chitipa Road where he admitted government is to blame for delays on the upgrading of the road.

“Some people were claiming that there is no any progress on the road; however, such is not the case. Yes, the project has delayed and we acknowledge that government has partly contributed to that,” Chakwera said.

He asked contractors to work hard and follow international standards saying he will visit Chitipa again to inspect the K34 billion project.

Road Authority Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Ammiel Champiti said the Chitipa-Ilomba Road has been designed according to international standards to withstand passing of heavy goods.

Champiti said contractors have committed to start working on the road and will be completed soon.

“Physical progress is currently at 8.82 percent against 82 percent of time elapsed. Progress has been delayed by a number of challenges including abnormal rainfall, shortage and erratic fuel supply,” he said.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Chitipa Central Constituency, Alinubeila Msongolo said the irrigation project being done in the area is benefiting a lot of farmers but the nature of road in the district is hindering farmers from finding markets.

Senior Chief Mwaulambia of Chitipa district said Chakwera’s visit to the district is proof that he is committed to develop the nation.