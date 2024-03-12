NBS Bank and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have signed a new three-year sponsorship deal for the Charity Shield, raising the package from K20 million to K40 million.

This was disclosed on Tuesday during a joint press briefing with the Football Association of Malawi at the bank’s offices in Blantyre.

Speaking to the media soon after announcing the new sponsorship deal, NBS Bank Deputy CEO Temwani Simwaka said the bank expects a very successful Shield match to continue making a difference through charity works.

“We expect good sportsmanship to entertain Malawians but most importantly, to continue making a difference through charity works. We expect more support from clubs, players, and the public at large to fulfill our promises of reaching out to the next beneficiary.

“This year’s commitment will go towards girl child education by constructing a sanitary center at a yet-to-be-identified primary school in the Central Region.

“It’s very exciting to care for the people and we believe it’s our responsibility to take part in providing solutions to some of the problems that communities are facing. Last year, it was very touching when people lost their homes to cyclone Freddy and when we came in, we saw how excited the victims were on the day we handled the houses to them so we are also looking forward to making another huge difference this time around,” she said.

On his part, FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda hailed the bank for renewing the contract and increasing the package.

“We are very excited that NBS Bank has taken us to another level by doubling the package and signing a new three-year deal with us. This is not a mean feat for us because we are looking at the requirements of the Shield itself that we would like to reach out to those in need in society and the value that we get out of the sponsorship is something that we appreciate because it will take us very far in terms of organizing the whole event,” he said.

This year’s match will see the 2023 quadruple winners facing Silver Strikers at Bungu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

NBS Bank has been sponsoring the Charity Shield for the last three seasons, helping FAM to reach out to the needy through revenue collected from the organised matches.