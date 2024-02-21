In a bid to prevent road accidents in South West Region, South West Region Police Headquarters has embarked on sensitising primary school learners on road safety tips.

Speaking at Chichiri Primary School in the City of Blantyre, Highway Traffic in-charge Superintendent Beatrice Nema urged the pupils to follow road safety tips to prevent road accidents.

She said her office thought of engaging the pupils at the tender age so that they grow responsible citizens.

“If these pupils know road safety tips at this age, the message will stick to their brains and will grow responsible citizens,” said Nema.

Nema said most of the accidents that happen are preventable if we all adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

Among the tips, the pupils were taught on how to cross the road, importance of wearing crash helmet when using motorcycle as means of transport and disadvantages of having more than one passenger on the motorcycle.

She also advised the pupils not to play along the road and the importance of putting on reflective material during night time.

In his remarks, Junior Section in-charge for Chichiri Primary School Robert Duwa thanked the police for the tips saying this will assist the pupils on accident prevention.

The campaign is targeting all chools that are along the main roads in the region, according to Nema.