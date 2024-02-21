Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Bester Awali on Monday told Parliament that Agricultural Commercialisation (AGCOM) project which government is implementing in the country is faring well in Zomba district.

Awali said this when he was responding to the State of National Address (SONA).

He indicated for example that Production of rice is progressing well. He, however, said production alone will not benefit the country to the expected level hence the need to do more in terms of packaging and value addition.

“We should also concentrate on packaging to attract International markets because in the current situation, rice is being sold in low form,” he said.

The lawmaker added that adding value to the products will help enhance balance of payments in the country.

Members agreed with him and called for more projects to complement AGCOM for the country to produce and benefit more for economic transformation.