Football Association of Malawi has released a list of nominees for the 2023 Castel Challenge Cup individual players’ awards.

The four awards up for grabs are the Player of the Tournament, Discovery of the Tournament, Best Goalkeeper, and Top goal scorer.

The latter will be shared by six players who tied at five goals and these are Peter Kasonga and Mphatso Philemon of MAFCO, Emmanuel Saviel of Bangwe All Stars, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers striker Chiukepo Msowoya, Moyale Barracks forward Gastin Simkonda and Patrick Macheso of Silver Strikers.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets strikers Hassan Kajoke and Lanjesi Nkhoma and Silver Strikers midfielder Patrick Macheso will compete for the Player of the Tournament award.Saviel and his teammate defender Talandila Chigaula and Chitipa United left back Grem Lemela have been nominated for the Discovery of the Tournament award.

The three nominees for the goalkeeper of the tournament are Rahman John of Bangwe All Stars, Silver Strikers stopper Pilirani Mapira, and Richard Chimbamba of Bullets.

The winners will be crowned at a special ceremony to be hosted by the sponsors Castel Malawi on 21st February 2023 in Blantyre.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka, the Competitions Technical Study group produced the nominations after analysing the competitions statistics.

Zakazaka said a selected group of coaches under the National Coaches Association, who were responsible for selecting Player of the Match in the competition, and some football journalists will vote for the awards.

Castel Challenge Cup players awards nominees Briefs

Player of the Tournament

Name: Patrick Macheso

Position: Midfielder

Club: Silver Strikers

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 5

Total Minutes played: 339

Goals: 5

Patrick Macheso was one of the ever-present players for the Bankers as they reached the final of the inaugural Castle Challenge Cup, which they lost 4-2 on post-match penalties to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets. He played all five games for Silver, scoring five goals and was the competitions joint top goal scorer.

Name: Hassan Kajoke

Position: Striker

Club: FCB Nyasa Big Bullets

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 2

Total Minutes played: 187

Goals: 4

Hassan Kajoke was one of the two players alongside Nixon Nyasulu, who played more matches for the champions during the campaign as he made five appearances. He only started two matches and came from the bench on three occasions. However, he made a huge impact as he scored four goals, including a brace in the quarterfinals against Ekwendeni. Kajoke also converted during the post-match penalty shootouts in the semi-final and final as Bullets beat Mighty Wanderers and Silver Strikers, respectively.

Name: Lanjesi Nkhoma

Position: Striker

Club: Nyasa Big Bullets

Number of games Played: 4

Number of games started: 3

Total Minutes played: 271

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

MOM: 1

Lanjesi had a good run in Cup competitions for Bullets as he scored in three cup final matches, including the Castle Challenge Cup. With Bullets resting a number of players in the competition, Nkhoma was one of the few seniors players who were ever present as Bullets became the first winners of the newly introduced competition. He scored two goals with two assists.

Goalkeeper of the Tournament

Name: Pilirani Mapira

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Silver Strikers

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 5

Total Number of Minutes played: 406

Cleansheets: 3

Pilirani Mapira was one of the few Silver Strikers players who played all five games during the campaign as Silver reached the final, where they lost to FC Nyasa Big Bullets on post-match penalties. He kept three cleanshets.

Name: Rahaman John

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Bangwe All Stars

Number of games Played: 4

Number of games started: 4

Total Number of Minutes played: 360

Cleansheets: 2

After missing the opening match in a round of 64, John played every minute of Bangwe’s last four matches as they qualified for the last four, where they lost 2-0 to Silver Strikers. He kept back-to-back cleaneshets in the round of 16 and quarterfinals as Bangwe eliminated MAFCO 1-0 at home and Chitipa United away in Karonga, respectively. He was the hero in the quarter-final after saving Chitipa United last penalty and scored his team’s winning penalty to inspire Bangwe to their first ever national cup semi-final.

Name: Richard Chimbamba

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Nyasa Big Bullets

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 4

Total Number of Minutes played: 360

Cleansheets: 3

Despite FCB Nyasa Big Bullets rotating three goalkeepers in the six games they played in the competition, Richard Chimbamba got a lion’s share of game time when he played in five matches. He started in four matches, including the final, and kept two clean sheets. He also made one substitute appearance in the semi-finals against Wanderers.

Discovery of the Tournament

Name: Grem Lemela

Position: Defender

Club: Chitipa United

Number of games Played: 4

Number of games started: 4

Total Number of Minutes played: 282

Chitipa United were the only team that did not concede a goal in the competition keeping four clean sheets from round of 64 to the quarter-finals where they lost to Bangwe All Stars on post-match penalties after a goalless draw. With the United rotating keepers, credit should go to their defence for locking their gates tight. One of the outstanding players was left back, Grem Lemela, who started all the four matches and had more game time in the entire team.

Name: Talandira Chigaula

Position: Defender

Club: Bangwe All Stars

Number of games Played: 4

Number of games started:4

Total Number of Minutes played:315

MOM:1

Goals: 1

Playing in his first season in the Elite League Chigaula was one of the outstanding players for Bangwe in their debut Super League season, which saw them finish sixth and reach the semi-finals ofCastel Challenge Cup. He was one of the outstanding players in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals as Bangwe kept two clean sheets to qualify for their first ever national cup semi-final. He scored the important lone goal and walked away with the Man of the Match award as Bangwe saw off MAFCO 1-0 in the round of 16.

Name: Emmanuel Saviel

Position: Striker

Club: Bangwe All Stars

Number of games Played: 5

Number of games started: 3

Total Minutes played: 293

Goals: 5

On loan from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Saviel used his season long loan deal at Bangwe United to establish himself as a force to reckon with in elite football. The Castel Challenge Cup was one of the platforms he used to make a big statement of his intent to become one of the top midfielders in the country. He played in all five matches and scored five goals to finish as joint top goal scorers and inspire Bangwe United to their first ever National Cup semi-final appearance.

Source: FAM