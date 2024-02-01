Mighty Wanderers Football Club through its president Thom Mpinganjira has dissolved its supporters board, national supporters committee and regional supporters committees.

According to a letter dated 01 February 2024 signed by the club’s president Thomson Mpinganjira, the dissolution is with immediate effect.

The letter says all matters requiring the attention of the dissolved bodies be directed to the board secretary Chancy Gondwe.

Recently, Thom Mpinganjira also dissolved the board of directors of Wanderers in a quest to reform the club. The club also fired its long serving kit master.

In the 2023 football season, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers came out Trophyless whilst their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets scooped all the trophies into their trophy cabin.