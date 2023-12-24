Mighty Mukuru Wanderers head coach Mark Harrison has resigned with immediate effect after the club ended the 2023 season without winning a trophy.

The resignation follows his team’s 4-2 post match defeat to their cross-town rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the semis of the Castel Challenge Cup at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Malawi24 can exclusively reveal that Harrison first announced his decision soon after the defeat as he told Nyasa Big Bullets Kalisto Pasuwa: “I am done, I am leaving for England tomorrow, there is nothing for me here,” he was overheard.

In a statement, Harrison has also announced his resignation from his position as Technical Director/ Head coach of Mighty Wanderers FC.

“As discussed in length in our meeting earlier today, there are many reasons for my decision, some internal of the club itself but also external factors within Malawian football,” reads part of the statement.

Harrison’s decision was made before their semifinal clash against Bullets hours ago.

“Also, as we discussed, we will keep this confidential between ourselves until after the Castel match semifinal and/or final takes place so as not to cause unnecessary disruption to the team and giving ourselves the best opportunity to win the trophy.

“Thank you for your understanding and acceptance of my resignation,” reads the letter.

And responding to the decision, Wanderers, through one of the Board Secretary Chancy Gondwe, have accepted Harrison’s resignation.

“It is with regret that on behalf of the President and the Board of Directors, I formally acknowledge receipt of your resignation letter effective immediately.

“We appreciate the time and effort you have dedicated to the club during your tenure as Head Coach/Technical Director and we understand and respect your decision to move on to new opportunities.

“I have no doubt that you will continue to perform to the best of your abilities in your future endeavors, and I wish only for your success in the future. It has been a great pleasure working with you,” reads Wanderers’ response to Harrison’s resignation letter.