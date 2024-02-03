Despite finishing the entire 2023 season empty-handed, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers players have got all the reasons to smile after the club paid them their outstanding signing-on fees ahead of the 2024 season.

According to the Nation newspaper published on Saturday, the club was owing 19 players MK36 million, which was settled last week.

The highest paid player got MK4.4 million while the lowest player walked away with MK500 000.

The team’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Roosevelt Mpinganjira, refused to reveal the source of the money, but, according to the publication, it is Thom Mpinganjira who, in his capacity as president of the team, settled the balances.

“I can confirm that we have paid the signing-on fee balances, but there were a few players who are claiming that they did not get the other dues in full. So, we are reconciling that,” said the CEO.

The club owner has made several changes as he appointed a new board and dissolved the supporters board and the supporters committee.

However, the club is yet to replace head coach Mark Harrison, who resigned soon after Wanderers’ shootout defeat to rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the semis of Castel Challenge Cup last season.

According to Mpinganjira, he has given the team a target of winning the league and at least two trophies, a feat that was recently achieved by Bullets who won all the trophies last season.

Mpinganjira is the major shareholder in the team with 100 percent stake, and he is on the verge of fully taking over the ownership of the team, a development that will put to an end ownership wrangles that has rocked the club for the past years.