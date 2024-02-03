Dedza Dynamos forward Clement Nyondo has completed his move to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers after the two parties reached an agreement for the transfer of the player.

The 2023 TNM Super League Golden Boot winner with 16 goals already agreed terms with Wanderers, but the move was put on hold after it was discovered that he was still contracted to Dynamos despite claiming to be a free agent after the end of February.

This forced Wanderers to officially write their counterparts to allow them to sign their long target, who was also linked with a move to Silver Strikers.

But on Saturday, a deal was struck between the two teams, as confirmed by Dedza Dynamos, through their official Facebook page.

“We can finally confirm that an agreement has been reached between Dedza Dynamos FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on a transfer of striker Clement Nyondo.

“Clement is joining Wanderers after a successful meeting with our counterparts from Wanderers today,” reads the post.

Wanderers acting Chief Executive Officer Roosevelt Mpinganjira had earlier confirmed that talks were ongoing between the two teams.

“We have already written Dynamos expressing our interest to get the 2023 Golden Boot winner on board, and we hope to conclude the deal with them very soon,” he spoke earlier through the National newspaper.And hours after Dedza’s confirmation, Nyondo was unveiled by the Lali Lubani side.

He becomes the second signing for the Nomads after they roped in Blessings Singini from Ekwendeni Hammers.

However, reports indicate that Wanderers signed a player who is still contracted to Hammers despite claiming he was a free agent.