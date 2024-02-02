Nkhata-Bay District Council says it has received 2331 bags of maize which will be distributed to 10,000 families in the district.

The relief maize was collected from National Food Reserve Agency in Mzuzu to Nkhata-Bay district under the innitiative by government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), being done in order to relieve people from the incumbent hunger.

In his remarks upon arrival of the maize at Nkhata-bay Jetty, Director of Planning and Development at Nkhata-Bay district council, Edgar Chihana, indicated that more maize is expected to be in the district over the weekend.

“I can confirm that today we have received about 2331bags of maize. This is good news and what we have been waiting for. It entails that we will be receiving these bags of maize on daily basis till all all bags are in the district,” said Chihana.

He added that the bags of maize which have been offloaded at the jetty are going to be sent to Thoto and Usisya though boats and ready for distribution on Friday and Saturday this week.

Chihana has however encouraged all targeted beneficiaries and community members to be patient as proper distribution plan is available and communication will be made through their leaders about when maize is ready for distribution in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) is targeting 4.4 million people across the country to receive relief items such as maize and money this year.