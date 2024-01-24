Three people have appeared before court in Blantyre following their arrest for allegedly blocking and stoning President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy.

The two identified as Lucy Namba, Pearson Chimimba aged 48 and Hector Ndawala aged 38 were arrested yesterday in connection to the obstruction and stoning of Chakwera’s convoy on Friday at HHI Roundabout in Blantyre when Chakwera was on his way to the airport.

South West Police Region prosecution officer Damiano Kaputa said the suspects should be in custody for a week to allow the state to further investigate the matter.

However, lawyers for the three, Chancy Gondwe and Alexious Kamangira, said the suspects should be released on bail because the case is not a serious one and they cannot interfere with investigations.

Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka has since reserved his ruling on bail application by the suspects.