In a move set to revolutionise transportation for his congregation, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced plans to purchase a private passenger plane for church services.

The leader and founder of Jesus Nation Church says the jet is intended to ferry people to church services, a decision he shared publicly today.

“Planning to buy a plane to be ferrying our people for church services. We are making airlines rich!” Bushiri stated in a post on his Facebook page.

Bushiri eyeing a Boeing?

This initiative marks a significant step for the church in enhancing accessibility for its members.

Apart from his religious leadership, Bushiri is also known for his substantial investments in Malawi. Bushiri is building Goshen City in the tourist hub of Mangochi, along the shows of Lake Malawi.

Through his company, Goshen Investments, he has poured billions into the development of this area, further establishing his multifaceted influence in both religious and business sectors in the region.

Bushiri is arguably one of the most followed pastors and prophets world over. He is currently based in Lilongwe Malawi.