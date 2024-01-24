Government through the Ministry of Health says three health which are being constructed in hard to reach areas in Dedza will start operating in June.

The health posts are Kanolo Health post, Sumbi health post and Diamphwi health post and they are expected to start operating by June this year.

Speaking yesterday after inspecting one of the health posts which is Kanolo Health post being constructed by DEC Construction in TA Kachere Dedza district, Chief of Health Services, Reforms in the Ministry of Health Dr Martias Joshua said as a Ministry they are impressed with the progress made so far as the health post is almost done and soon it will start operating.

“After doing inspection here we are very satisfied that there is progress and looking at the time that has been given to the contractor he will be able to finish in time and the facility will be open,” said Joshua.

According to Joshua, they are are expecting the contractor to finish the health post by the end of March and by June they should open the facility so that people around the area start accessing health services.

“As soon as the works are completed as a Ministry we are bringing health workers as you know we have employed 5000 health workers and this was in preparation for this health posts so that as soon as first facilities are completed immediately we should deploy health workers here and drugs start coming and communities start accessing the services,” said Joshua.

In her remarks Doreen Sanje Manager for Global Fund Gavi project Implementation Unit in the Ministry of Health, said the first phase is doing very well as most of the health posts being constructed are almost done and they will start operating very soon.

“We are doing very well with the first phase that we started you can see that the health post is almost done and I think when the work is going on very well the donors are happy and therefore they continue to support when they see progress like this one,” said Sanje.

Speaking at then event Senior Chief Kachere said the development has come at a right time because people around the area find it very difficult to access health services because a hospital is very far from the area and many people can not access health services from the hospital due to long distance.

“We are very happy that Government has come to our rescue, my people were walking long distances to access health services at Lobi, Mtendere and Chitowi which are very far and also for a person to access health services at these facilities they need to pay which is very hard for my people. So having this health post here will make their lives easier and they will be able to access health services at a nearest place,” said Kachere.

According to Eradi Malonda Project Manager for DEC Construction, the works at the facility are expected to finish by March this year.

The Health Posts’ construction work include the health facility’s two houses, toilets, water and solar systems.

The contract amount for the 3 health posts being constructed in Dedza is MK681 Million Kwacha and the money has been provided by Global Funnd.