A carmel fuel tanker carrying petroleum has overturned at TAMA near Lumbadzi Admarc along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

Police Public Relations Officer for Lumbadzi Police Sergent Felix Kwinyani has confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

According to Kwinyani, the vehicle registration number T938 horse and trailer registration number T760 DBL was heading to Lilongwe from Mzuzu – Kasungu direction.

He said police is yet to establish the cause of the accident as the driver who was driving the vehicle was rushed to Blessings private hospital for treatment.

Lumbadzi Police officers together with Fire fighters from Kamuzu International Airport ( KIA) and Lilongwe City council rushed to the scene and are still on the ground to control villagers who went with pails and jerricans to draw petrol from the tanker.

Meanwhile, police are advising all road users from Kasungu and Lilongwe directions to use the Kamuzu International Airport road.

Reported by Andrew Mkonda